B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock worth $212,750 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

