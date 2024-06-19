PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,124 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

