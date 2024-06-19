PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

ACGL stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.