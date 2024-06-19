Steven M. Blum Sells 17,413 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

