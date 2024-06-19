PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.26. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

