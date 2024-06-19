HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,056,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 152,574 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $365,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

PLTR stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.18, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

