HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $766,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,661,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 118,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

