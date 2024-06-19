HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,039,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,836,000 after buying an additional 1,361,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after buying an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

