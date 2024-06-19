3,660 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $226.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

