HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,706 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

