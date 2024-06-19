iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

EWJV opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.