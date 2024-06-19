17,528 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

