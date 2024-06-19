HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.