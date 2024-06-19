HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 90,305 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

