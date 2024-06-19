Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rises By 8.4%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.0 %

CSWI opened at $268.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $155.82 and a twelve month high of $270.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $210.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

