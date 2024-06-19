HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

