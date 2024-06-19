HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,091 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
