HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

