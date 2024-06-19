52,409 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities lifted their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.