B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

