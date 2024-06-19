8,739 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $327.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

