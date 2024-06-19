Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $668,500.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $668,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPO opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

