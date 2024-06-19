Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CEO Sells 83,639 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison sold 83,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $848,935.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,744,624.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grindr by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRND shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

