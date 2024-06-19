Fairman Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSV opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
