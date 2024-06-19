Fairman Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.