882 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

