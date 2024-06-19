PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 70,365 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

