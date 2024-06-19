Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

