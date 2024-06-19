Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.81 Billion Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,087,381 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 657,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $1,807,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

