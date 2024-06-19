Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.82 Billion Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.90% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,815,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $266,538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 633,028 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

