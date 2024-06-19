Trust Co. of Vermont Has $29,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

