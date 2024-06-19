Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 56,911 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.88% of Cooper Companies worth $2,169,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

COO opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

