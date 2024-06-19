Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 720 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

