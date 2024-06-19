Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $2,126,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $207,161,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $178.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.04. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $226.80. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

