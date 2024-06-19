Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,612 shares of company stock worth $59,767,075. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

