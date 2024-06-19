Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 54 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $227.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $163.83 and a one year high of $230.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.