Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,292,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.3% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,952,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 974,973 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.