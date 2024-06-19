Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 399 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CONMED by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after buying an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CONMED by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 336,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

