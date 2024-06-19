Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 84,790 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 289.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,790 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

RWAY stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

