Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.48 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,466,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,781,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

