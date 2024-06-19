Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $37,854,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $24,062,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $20,381,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,943,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Parsons stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

