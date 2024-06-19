Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.51 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

