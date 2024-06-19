18,232 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $878,500 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

