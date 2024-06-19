Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 861.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Blink Charging worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 101.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.76. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

