Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,066 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE HOV opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $868.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $184.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $672,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

