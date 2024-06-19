Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 38,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.18.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

