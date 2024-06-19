Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,479,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Denison Mines

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.