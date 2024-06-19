Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Senior Officer Sells C$171,600.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron Triplett sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.
Aaron Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Aaron Triplett sold 240,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$319,200.00.
Rusoro Mining Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CVE:RML opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$784.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39.
About Rusoro Mining
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.