Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Steven Scott Davis Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 2,174 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $142,983.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Scott Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Steven Scott Davis sold 7,851 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $550,904.67.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after buying an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after buying an additional 592,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after buying an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

