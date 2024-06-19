Gerard Creagh Buys 10,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stock

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
