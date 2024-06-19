Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Sells $100,845.00 in Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,619.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFC opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 243.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

